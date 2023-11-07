POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tuesday’s election results have been reported with the community voting against the approval of the school bond.
55.92% voted in favor of the bond while 44.08% voted against the bond.
The bond needed a supermajority 66.67% voting in favor to pass.
The district released the following statement:
“While we are disappointed that tonight’s outcome for the school bond proposal did not reach the supermajority threshold for voter approval, we appreciate and respect the democratic process and the collective voice of our community,” the district said. “Although the bond’s failure presents challenges, the PCSD 25 Board of Trustees is committed to finding alternative solutions and working diligently to navigate this setback.
We understand the outcome is a reflection of the concerns and priorities of our community. The Board has plans to regroup and reassess those needs and concerns at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m. The first priority is to explore viable options to fulfill the District’s obligation to return Highland High School to a fully functioning high school facility as soon as possible. At that time, the Board will also reassess additional facilities projects, including potential improvements to Century High School. The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the best interests of our learners, staff, and community with any future bond proposals.
The community’s feedback, support, and engagement are invaluable to us. We encourage continued dialogue and collaboration to address the District’s most pressing facilities challenges.
As we move forward, the District pledges continued transparency, thorough communication, and an unwavering commitment to meet the evolving needs of our learners and staff. We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who took the time to vote and weigh in on the bond proposal.
More information about plans moving forward and opportunities for public input will be released at a later date.”