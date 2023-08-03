The American Academy of Pediatrics has reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical for children as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions across the U.S. The board for the group unanimously reaffirmed its 2018 position on the treatments. the board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external systematic review about research on the care. At least 21 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for minors. The American Academy of Pediatrics represents 67,000 pediatricians and has opposed the bans.

By The Associated Press

