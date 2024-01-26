JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The cold temperatures aren’t stopping the fun for the Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race with the kick off in Jackson.
The races start on Town Square and go racing down the middle of it.
Crews brought in lots of snow downtown for the race and had to close down some of the streets.
The schedule is as follows:
- January 26 – Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming
- January 27 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming
- January 28 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming
- January 29 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming
- January 30 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
- February 31 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
- February 1 – Travel Day
- February 2 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
- February 3 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho
The total available purse is $165,000.
