JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The cold temperatures aren’t stopping the fun for the Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race with the kick off in Jackson.

The races start on Town Square and go racing down the middle of it.

Crews brought in lots of snow downtown for the race and had to close down some of the streets.

The schedule is as follows:

January 26 – Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming

January 27 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming

January 28 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming

January 29 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming

January 30 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming

February 31 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming

February 1 – Travel Day

February 2 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming

February 3 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

The total available purse is $165,000.