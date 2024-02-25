SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage has died. Peter Anthony Morgan was 46. His family said in a statement posted on social media that Morgan died Sunday. They did not share a cause of death, but they asked for privacy and thanked people in advance for their love and support. Morgan was known as “Peetah” and was a son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan. He and four other siblings formed Morgan Heritage in 1994. The band won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 for “Strictly Roots.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.