LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peg Yorkin, who donated $10 million to the feminist foundation she co-founded and pushed to bring the most common method of abortion to the United States, has died. Yorkin died Sunday night after a long illness, her daughter Nicole Yorkin said. Peg Yorkin was 96. Yorkin was chair of the Feminist Majority Foundation, an organization she founded with Eleanor Smeal in 1987. The national group is dedicated to women’s equality, reproductive health and non-violence. In 1991, Yorkin gave $10 million to the foundation, with millions of it earmarked toward efforts to bring the French abortion pill mifepristone into the U.S. She also worked to get more women elected to state legislatures and Congress.

