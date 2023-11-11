RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Central Fire District in Rigby says a fire caused damage to a home near 44-hundred east and 318 north.

Around 5:07 p.m. Friday, according to the firefighters, the fire was caused by a venting problem with a pellet stove.

The homeowner had tried to use a fire extinguisher and even attempted to run into the home with a garden hose, but he was stopped by responding firefighters.

The Central Fire district was able to quickly quelled the flames.

They say the fire had encompassed the main floor and basement of the home.

The damage was extensive to major parts of the home. Estimated damage $300,000.

The homeowner was transported to an Idaho Falls hospital for smoke inhalation.