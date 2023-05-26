HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner in Pennsylvania ruled that a college baseball player died accidentally when a makeshift dugout collapsed and he was struck in the face. Nineteen-year-old Angel Mercado was a middle infielder who had just completed his freshman season at Division II Central Penn College. He had been playing in a summer recreation league that held its games and practices in a park in Harrisburg. Mercado’s coach had built a makeshift dugout there out of wood on Sunday, but city officials told him it wasn’t allowed. The players were dismantling the structure Monday when it unexpectedly collapsed. Mercado died at a hospital the next day.

