    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Some veterans are brewing up something special for Memorial Day. Twenty-three breweries from across Pennsylvania are joining forces to sell a new beer that benefits veterans.

It’s called “Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six.”

Money from the sales goes to the Keystone Military Families.

Here’s where you can try the new brew starting Memorial Day Weekend:

633 Brewing – Waynesboro Artifice Ales & Mead – Manheim Breweries In PA Black Forest Brewery – Ephrata Bradford Brew Station – Bradford Burgh’ers Brewing – Pittsburgh Butler Brew Works – Butler Cox Brewing – Elizabethtown Deer Creek Malthouse – Glen Mills Five Mountain Brewing – Shickshinny Full Pint Beer – Warrendale GearHouse Brewing – Chambersburg GEMS Farms Hops – Carlisle Headley’s Brewing – Heidelberg Hemauer Brewing – Mechanicsburg Levante Brewing – West Chester McAllister Brewing Co – North Wales Olde Bedford Brewing – Bedford Root Down Brewing – Phoenixville Rural City Beer – Reamstown Seven Sirens Brewing – Bethlehem Stone Bridge Brewing – Johnstown Stony Run Brew House – York Tattered Flag Brewing – Middletown Ten7 Brewing – North Wales Willow Creek Brewing – West Reading

