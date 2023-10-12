HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Counties in Pennsylvania are telling Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers that it’s too late to move up the state’s 2024 presidential primary date. In a letter last week, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said there’s not enough time for counties to successfully administer the election if they also must handle the tasks associated with moving next year’s primary from April 23. Lawmakers initially had discussed moving up the primary date to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Their efforts became embroiled in disagreements after Senate Republicans touted moving the date as a way to give Pennsylvanians more say in deciding 2024’s presidential nominees.

