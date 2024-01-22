HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is endorsing York County’s district attorney for state attorney general out of a three-person field. The party’s endorsement came Monday night in a video meeting. Candidates can begin Tuesday collecting the required number of voter signatures to get on Pennsylvania’s April 23 primary ballot. Sunday won the endorsement over state Rep. Craig Williams and Katayoun Copeland. Williams and Copeland are former federal prosecutors who hail from Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania. A campaign aide says Copeland is ending her candidacy. Democrats are facing a five-way primary for an office that will be open after next year.

