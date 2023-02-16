By Tina Burnside, CNN

A woman in Norristown, Pennsylvania, was arrested after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his elementary school, prosecutors said.

Jasmin Devlin, 30, turned herself in Tuesday and has been arraigned on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for failing to secure a firearm in her home, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. It is unclear if Devlin currently has an attorney.

Police were alerted to the gun at Joseph K. Gotwals Elementary School on February 9 after a group of students on a school bus with the 6-year-old that morning told the school’s secretary he showed them the weapon and bullets.

“The school’s secretary immediately brought the boy into the office, looked in his backpack and saw the firearm. She then called Norristown Police,” the release said.

Police believe the boy found the weapon — a 9 mm Jimenez Arms semi-automatic handgun — in a dresser in his mother’s room the night before bringing it to school, prosecutors said. His 10-year-old brother took the bullets out of the gun and was pointing it at his brother, pretending to shoot him, the news release said. The 6-year-old told detectives he returned to his mother’s room in the middle of the night, put the firearm in his backpack and took it to school, according to the release.

The discovery of the weapon at the Philadelphia-area school came just over a month after a first-grade teacher at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student, according to police. The teacher is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest and the school has since reopened with new security measures in place, including metal detectors.

“I would like to commend the children who notified school officials immediately, thus preventing another tragedy at a school,” Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said in the news release. “These children are the true heroes in this unfortunate incident. Their notification to school officials resulted in an immediate response by Norristown Police, ensuring the safety of everyone at the school.”

Devlin’s bond was set at $50,000 and she’s been ordered to not have contact with children as part of her bond conditions. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for February 24.

Devlin obtained the gun through a straw purchase conducted by a Norristown man on March 4, 2022, the statement from the district attorney’s office said. Straw purchases occur when someone buys a gun for another person who is legally ineligible to buy one.

“This incident is a frightening reminder of the fact that children can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and they play with them. Thankfully, these young boys were not shot or injured in their home, and no one was shot or injured at school thanks to the quick action by school personnel,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “This case is also a reminder of just how dangerous straw purchased firearms are.”

