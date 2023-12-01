MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (AP) — The U.S. is expanding its high-tech military cooperation with Australia and the United Kingdom to include underwater drones and electronic warfare, as part of a broader effort to counter China’s rapidly growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting with defense chiefs from Australia and the United Kingdom at the U.S. military’s defense technology hub in Silicon Valley to forge a new agreement to increase technology cooperation and information sharing.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

