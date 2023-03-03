WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, has announced he has terminal cancer and months to live. Ellsberg has posted on his Facebook page that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17. He says doctors have given him between three and six months to live. The documents in the Pentagon Papers looked at the decisions and strategies of the Vietnam War and told how U.S. involvement was built up steadily by political leaders and top military brass who were overconfident about U.S. prospects in the conflict.