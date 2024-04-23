WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send a $1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine as the Senate begins debate on long-awaited legislation to fund the weapons Kyiv desperately needs to stall gains being made by Russian forces in the war. The decision Tuesday comes after months of frustration, as bitterly divided members of Congress deadlocked over the funding. House Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to cobble together a dramatic bipartisan coalition to pass the bill. The $95 billion foreign aid package is now expected to gain Senate approval soon. About $61 billion of the aid is for Ukraine.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

