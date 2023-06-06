By Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people were injured when a shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Richmond police spokesperson Tracy Walker confirmed the injuries and said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Police planned to hold a 7 p.m. ET news conference.

The shooting happened in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation, Riichmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley said. The park is on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, across the street from the theater.

“We have canceled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening,” Stanley said.

Graduation ceremonies for three schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to the school system’s website.

An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park. About an hour later, the alert page said there was no ongoing threat.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney released a statement on Twitter about the situation.

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” Stoney’s tweet reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

