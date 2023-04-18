By Julian Cummings and Brynn Gingras, CNN
The New York Fire Department is responding to a parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan where people are reportedly trapped, according to spokesperson Amanda Farinacci.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
