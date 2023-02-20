By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A “people’s court” is putting Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an “accountability gap” in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction. The court has no legal powers but prosecutors said Monday they will present evidence that Putin committed the crime of aggression by ordering the invasion nearly a year ago and unleashing a devastating war that has killed thousands and left towns and cities in ruins. While the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine, it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia’s leaders for aggression.