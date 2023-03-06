LIMA, Peru (AP) — Military officials in Peru say six soldiers drowned while trying to swim across a river in the Andes to reach a town where violent protesters are demanding the resignation of Peru’s president. The Defense Ministry says five soldiers are suffering hypothermia following attempts to cross the Ilave River on Sunday. The soldiers were trying to get to the Puno region town of Juli to help secure the area following protests Saturday that turned violent and left five civilians injured and a police station and courthouse on fire. The soldiers initially tried to cross the river using a bridge, but it was blocked by protesters.