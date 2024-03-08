LIMA, Peru (AP) — Police in Peru have announced the arrest of an Iranian citizen who was purportedly a member of the Iranian Quds Force and had allegedly planned to kill an Israeli citizen in the South American country. Gen. Óscar Arriola, Peru’s police chief, said Majid Azizi, 56, was arrested in Lima on Thursday along with two Peruvian citizens. On Friday, Arriola said authorities had thwarted the attack against the Israeli. He did not identify the intended target for security reasons. Police are still looking for a third Peruvian they think was in charge of the killing. Azizi entered Lima March 3, and they were alerted about him by foreign intelligence offices.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.