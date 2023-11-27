LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s attorney general is blaming President Dina Boluarte for the deaths of “several” anti-government protesters earlier this year, and charged her with first-degree murder before the nation’s congress in a procedure known as a “constitutional complaint.” A congressional committee must now review the complaint, which could lead to a trial, if it is approved by a majority of the nation’s lawmakers. The charges against Peru’s embattled president deepen a political crisis that broke out last year following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, after he attempted to dissolve congress and rule by decree.

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

