By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s attorney general is blaming President Dina Boluarte for the deaths of “several” anti-government protesters earlier this year, and charged her with first-degree murder before the nation’s congress in a procedure known as a “constitutional complaint.” A congressional committee must now review the complaint, which could lead to a trial, if it is approved by a majority of the nation’s lawmakers. The charges against Peru’s embattled president deepen a political crisis that broke out last year following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, after he attempted to dissolve congress and rule by decree.
