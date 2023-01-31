The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and treatments for the virus helped push Pfizer to a better-than-expected final quarter of 2022. The drugmaker also debuted on Tuesday a 2023 forecast that starts off well below Wall Street forecasts. In the recently completed fourth quarter, Pfizer booked nearly half of its $24.29 billion in revenue from its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and another $1.8 billion from the treatment Paxlovid. Overall, the drugmaker posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share. Analysts forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share on $24.38 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.