PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer has experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack. The newspaper’s website reports that the company is working to restore print operations after the cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition. The Inquirer reports its news website is still operational, although updates are slower than normal. Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes says the company is not immediately able to provide an exact timeline for full restoration of its systems. The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996.

