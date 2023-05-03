In Philadelphia’s first mayoral race since crime spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, the crowded Democratic field is trying to make public safety a campaign cornerstone. Candidates are advocating approaches that range from mental health interventions and cleaner streets to echoes of “tough-on-crime” Republican rhetoric. Six Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because Philadelphia weighs heavily Democratic, their May 16 primary will likely determine who leads the nation’s sixth-largest city. As the candidates try to win enough votes, they’re discussing not only gun violence, but also how they would address other public safety issues, including darkened streetlights and trash pickup issues.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

