By JESSICA MACAULAY

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial (PVVM) was targeted in an act of vandalism that their board believes occurred sometime within the last four to five days.

The Memorial sent out a release detailing the destruction as “perhaps the most significant damage in its 36-year history.”

CBS News Philadelphia was on the scene early Wednesday and spoke with Jim Curry, who is the owner’s representative for the construction work at The Memorial.

“This is a volunteer organization and most of the upkeep and maintenance and improvements have been supplied by veterans,” Curry said.

The damage included:

Approximately 20 “Star” skate stoppers in different areas have been pried off marble in different areas

Approximately 10 recessed light covers and actual light fixtures have been removed and/or smashed

They are still assessing the damage to the marble.

“I think the motive is to cash in on brass metal. In my estimation — I haven’t been to a scrap yard in a few years — but I imagine all they’ve cashed in on this would be $20-$30,” Curry said.

According to The Memorial, this much destruction really adds up and amounts to an estimated $15,000 – $20,000 in damages.

“It just seems that for every two steps forward we take, these thugs and miscreants set us back three steps,” noted Terry Williamson, PVVM president. “The PVVM board was planning to take on a number of maintenance projects, including the repair of dangerous and severely damaged walks in the area of the Memorial. That will need to be put on hold.”

There have been no arrests. Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detectives are investigating the incident.

Curry has one last message for the vandals.

“You wasted your time and what you did is disrespectful,” Curry said.

The Memorial plans to raise funds to repair the damage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



