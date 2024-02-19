CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have clashed with Muslim militants in a gunbattle that has left at least seven soldiers and two rebels dead in a fog-shrouded hinterland in the south. Military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Monday that four other soldiers were wounded in the army offensive a day earlier against fighters of the Dawlah Islamiyah, a small armed group aligned with the Islamic State group, near Munai town in Lanao del Norte province. The military has killed 18 Dawlah Islamiyah fighters, reportedly including its leader, in a series of military offensives after the group was blamed for a Dec. 3 bombing that left four people dead and 50 others wounded while attending a Catholic Mass at the Mindanao State University, also in the south.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.