MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a request for his country to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghan nationals faces security and other concerns but is still being considered by his administration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken first relayed the request to his Philippine counterpart last year and President Biden discussed the request when Marcos visited the United States in May, Philippine officials said. The full details of the request, which remains under negotiations, have not been made public but Marcos said Thursday American officials said only a maximum of 1,000 Afghan nationals would be allowed to stay in the Philippines at any one time while their visas are being processed.

