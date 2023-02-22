By JIM GOMEZ and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines is discussing joint security patrols in the South China Sea with the United States as well as Australia as China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters cause concern. Philippine defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr discussed the possibility of joint patrols in a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and in a separate meeting with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, who is visiting Manila. China opposes military activities involving the U.S. and its allies and has protested the presence of U.S. Navy ships and fighter jets that have been enforcing freedom of movement in the contested waters. The Philippines protested when the Chinese coast guard used a military-grade laser against a Philippine patrol vessel early this month.