MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials began evacuating villagers, shut schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban as Typhoon Mawar approached the country’s northern provinces. The storm is not expected to make landfall in the mountainous region. But forecasters warned that the typhoon would slow down considerably off the northernmost province of Batanes from Tuesday to Wednesday. That could cause flash floods and landslides. Mawar was moving northwest in the Pacific Ocean with 96 mph sustained winds after hitting Guam last week. Rescue workers were standing by and food packages have been prepared. More than 400 villagers have been evacuated to emergency shelters by Monday from high-risk areas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.