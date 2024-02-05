PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s campaign is acknowledging that a series of positive “news” stories posted to her campaign website were generated by ChatGPT. The campaign late Monday has removed more than 30 stories that it said a consultant had compiled using the AI tool. The move comes after a Philadelphia Inquirer story on Monday reported that local news outlets could not find the stories in their archives. Experts say this type of misinformation can erode the public trust and threaten democracy. Bilal’s campaign says the stories were based on real events.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.