PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to end its two-year civil rights investigation of the city’s police department through an agreement in which it would take recommendations for changes from the federal agency but wouldn’t be subject to costly court supervision. The city also released a report highlighting changes made at the department over the last decade. The Justice Department declined to comment on the request. The investigation is examining whether officers used excessive force, engaged in discriminatory policing, seized and disposed of the belongings of homeless people and violated the rights of people who are disabled.

