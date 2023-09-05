MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say part of a pier where dozens of University of Wisconsin students and others were celebrating Labor Day collapsed into a lake, leaving one person hospitalized and slightly injuring about 20 others. Video shot from Lake Mendota’s shoreline shows that a part of the metal pier just east of the Union Terrace stage on the Madison campus collapsed Monday afternoon, sending some people falling into the water. UW-Madison Police Officer Jeff Kirchman told the Wisconsin State Journal that one person was taken to the hospital and “20 or so” had minor injuries. Debra Drewek, who witnessed the incident, said many of the people on the collapsed section swam to shore and that others waited for rescue boats.

