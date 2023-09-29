JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Blackrock and Jackson Ranger Districts of the Bridger Teton National Forest plan to begin burning 277-acres of hand piles of libs and slash in early October and throughout the next few months as weather allows.

Several piles are within the Teton to Snake Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area, which is adjacent to the community west of Jackson.

Units run from Phillips Bench and south to the Forest Service administration site at Cottonwood.

Other miscellaneous piles include the Blackrock Administration Site, Bryan Flats Administration Site, Alkali Creek and Goosewing Guard station in the Gros Ventre, Shadow Mountain and the Turpin Meadows Ranch groomed ski trails.

Implementation will be dependent on weather conditions and resource availability and it is anticipated that the pile burning will take multiple days to complete. Firefighters will monitor the piles during and after ignition until they are declared out.

The piles may smolder and burn for several days after ignition, producing smoke. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal; all efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to surrounding communities. The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas overnight. Residents in areas near burn operations are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid possible smoke impacts. When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights.

The project areas will be clearly marked with signage. No road closures or delays are anticipated.

Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project is an on-going effort designed to reduce wildfire risk in the Wildland Urban Interface. The thinning and pile burning treatments will help to establish defensible space around the Teton County in the event of future wildfires.The fuels reduction activities will also improve wildlife habitat and help to restore and maintain plant diversity within the ecosystem.