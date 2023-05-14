ALBANY, Wyo. (AP) — The pilot escaped unharmed from a small single-engine plane crash Sunday in Albany County, Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers said.

Troopers were called to the site of the crash about 2:40 p.m. at milepost 324 on Interstate 80, the highway patrol said in a statement.

The pilot, who was only identified by the highway patrol as a woman, was the only person in the plane.

The aircraft was flying from British Columbia to Florida, the highway patrol said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the highway patrol said.