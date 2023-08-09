RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 66-year-old Ammon man is in the hospital after an airplane crash at the Rigby Airport Tuesday.

Rigby police began receiving 911 calls at 6:24 p.m. reporting an airplane crash at the Rigby Airport 3906 Airport Way.

The airplane was piloted by a 66-year-old Ammon man and was only occupant of the plane.

He was taking off from the airport, and a witnesses stated it appeared he was having mechanical issues. Once gaining flight, he attempted to return to the runway. One of the wings clipped the runway causing the aircraft to overturn. A fire started and was extinguished prior to the fire department arrival.

The pilot was transported to EIRMC with injuries.

The FAA was contacted and will be sending investigators to the scene.

Rigby Police department was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire, Rigby QRU and Idaho Falls Ambulance.