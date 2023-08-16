MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Travelers in Grand Teton National Park should plan ahead for construction closures during installation of new restroom facilities throughout the park. Closures are necessary for public safety and to facilitate the use of a crane.

Tentative construction closures

Aug. 17 – 25: Signal Mountain Summit Road will be closed.

Signal Mountain Summit Road will be closed. Aug. 17 – Sept. 9: Two Ocean Lake Road will be closed, with no access to Two Ocean Lake parking during construction.

Two Ocean Lake Road will be closed, with no access to Two Ocean Lake parking during construction. Aug. 22: String Lake Boat Launch parking, String Lake Outlet Trailhead parking, and Catholic Bay parking will be closed.

Motorists should plan ahead for closures and reduce speeds in areas where work is occurring. For status of park roads, visit Grand Teton’s live road status map at go.nps.gov/tetonroads or call 307-739-3682.

Construction schedules may change or be delayed without notice due to weather conditions or other circumstances.