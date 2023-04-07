IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As part of the continued improvements at the 17th Street and Woodruff Intersection, Idaho Falls Power will need to implement brief planned power outages as utilities are moved underground on Monday, April 10.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, power will be out at the following locations near the intersection at the following times:
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Dairy Queen
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Papa Murphy’s and Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center
- 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Bear Diner
- 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Chevron Gas and Convenience Store
Beginning on April 11, there will be significant traffic impacts at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes until the project is completed this fall.
