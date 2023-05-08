POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Thunder improved to 17-2 on the season with a 9-2 victory over Preston on Saturday at Halliwell Park.
With the win, the Thunder advance to the district championship on Tuesday.
The Indians will take on Century on Monday for the chance to rematch with Pocatello.
