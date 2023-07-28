POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services is proudly joining forces with Petco Love, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals and animal welfare groups across the country.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. This simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

“We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing,” said Crystal Anderson, Pocatello Animal Services Department Specialist. “We work tirelessly to care for pets that arrive at the shelter. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Pocatello.”

To learn more about Pocatello Animal Services, click HERE. If you’ve lost or found a pet, click HERE this link will take you to the Pocatello Animal Services Stray Animals list and to the Petco Love Lost database.