POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The pups will be taking over the pool at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.
Saturday, Sep. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the complex will host the 10th edition of the Splash Dance organized by The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. The entry fee is $10 per dog, and the event lets canines enjoy the facility just like their human pals.
“Splash Dance is a great opportunity for our four-legged family members to get out and have some fun,” Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelte President Chuck Cosens said. “For attendees, it’s a chance to meet with other people who understand the love a dog brings into their lives.”
Money raised by Splash Dance helps fund The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter’s life-saving programs, including the “Second Chance Fund” which pays for treatment during medical emergencies and the “Katie’s Old Friends” program that helps pay part of the adoption fee for dogs six-years-old and older.
Officials ask those planning to attend Splash Dance to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and proper identification.
- Keep your dog on a leash until they are in the fenced-in pool area.
- Make sure your dog is current on its vaccinations, and check with your veterinarian on which vaccinations your dog should have to be safe.
- Bring your dog’s life jacket, if it uses one, and some tennis balls, if your dog likes to play with them, but remember that the other dogs assume that you’ll share with them too.
- Bring your family, lawn chairs, sun hat, suntan lotion, and have some fun with us.
