POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services will be hosting a rabies clinic Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price is $10 per vaccine, and individuals can pay by cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted. Citizens should also bring a valid ID card.

After the animal has received their first rabies vaccination, it will only need to get vaccinated every three years. If your pet is needing a three-year rabies booster shot, please bring proof of your pet’s previous vaccination.

Along with the rabies vaccines, Pocatello Animal Services is offering half-price pet licenses starting May 1 through the month of May. Microchips are also available for $22.50.

For more information on the half-priced pet license fee, click HERE. For more information about Pocatello Animal Services or the department’s programs, click HERE.