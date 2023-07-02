POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Jump into summer by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).

Starting Saturday, July 1 through Saturday, July 15, Friends will cover 50 percent of the adoption

cost from the City of Pocatello’s animal shelter. Additional discount programs are also available, and

Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option for

them.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends to help with the overflow of cats and dogs on the

adoption floor.

Citizens can adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus

tax. Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax and are now $65+tax with the discount. All

adoptions include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification,

and a collar.