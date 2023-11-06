POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday afternoon, Cayden Scott became the first Pocatello Bandit to commit to play collegiate lacrosse when he signed his NLI with the College of Idaho.
The Century High School student stars as a goalie for the Bandits, and he joins a Division II lacrosse program in Caldwell.
Congratulations to Cayden and good luck at the College of Idaho!
