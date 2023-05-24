TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a crazy comeback win against Bishop Kelly to even make the state championship game, the Pocatello Thunder dominated Skyview 14-4 to win the 4A state championship in baseball.

The Thunder ended their season with a 20-2 record and didn’t lose to a single team from the Gem State.

It is Pocatello’s first state championship on the diamond in more than a decade.