TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a crazy comeback win against Bishop Kelly to even make the state championship game, the Pocatello Thunder dominated Skyview 14-4 to win the 4A state championship in baseball.
The Thunder ended their season with a 20-2 record and didn’t lose to a single team from the Gem State.
It is Pocatello’s first state championship on the diamond in more than a decade.
