SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello boys basketball team picked up an important win on Saturday in 4A, defeating Shelley 66-37.

With the win, the Thunder improve to 11-2 on the season. The Russets fall to 3-6.

Next up for the Thunder is a conference matchup on Wednesday night with Preston in The Pit.

The Russets return home on Wednesday night to face Idaho Falls.

The two teams will rematch on Friday night in Pocatello later this week.