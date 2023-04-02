POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello Street Department and Water Pollution Control (WPC) will switch to summer working hours Monday, April 3.

Street Crews will begin working from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This switch in schedule allows the Street Operations Department to coordinate their work schedules with other City departments, the State and County Road and Bridge departments, and construction contractors. Moving to summer working hours will enable crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume.

Before and after business hours and on weekends, street-related emergencies should be reported to the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100. The proper crew will then be notified of the situation. During business hours, please contact the Street Operations Department, at 208-234-6250. For more information on the Street Operations Department, visit pocatello.gov/444/Street-Operations.

WPC Collection System crews will work from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. WPC facility staff will maintain regular business hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During regular business hours, the WPC Department can be reached, at 208-234-6254. For after-hour emergencies, contact the on-call operator, at 208-705-6442.