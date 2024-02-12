POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Fire Department will conduct prescribed pile burning operations at multiple sites Tuesday.

From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., fire personnel will be at multiple sites on the East Bench Area around Summit Drive, Granite Drive and McCaleb Drive.

Officials say the objective is to reduce hazardous fuels in and around the wildland-urban interface area. Prescribed burning is the final phase of treatment for fuels reduction on the East Bench as part of the Western States Fire Managers Grant the City received. Burning will be conducted under specific guidelines and plans.

The fire department asks you do not call 911 to report smoke in the area during these burning operations. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in this area as intermittent periods of heavy smoke may cause lower visibility and alternate routes should be considered. If you suffer from any respiratory conditions that could be aggravated by smoke, you may consider avoiding being in the area during this time.