The Zonta Club of Pocatello has launched its annual “Non-Event Fundraiser.”

Zonta works to create a world where women’s rights are recognized as human rights. It has organizations in more than 60 countries.

The Pocatello club’s fundraiser is called “non-event” because it just collects donations. Not having an event lets the club help more families since it doesn’t have to pay for a venue and catering.

The funds are passed on to people in the community who are in need.

“Some of our projects are doing a Christmas for seniors [and] doing thousand dollar scholarships for girls up at ASU,” said Pam Kennedy, the president of the Zonta Club in Pocatello. “How much we give depends on how much we raise.”

Another organization Zonta helps is Beloved Bundles, which gives clothing and personal care items to rape victims.

When survivors of rape are taken to the hospital, their clothes are usually taken for evidence. This leaves the victims without anything to wear when they check out of the hospital.

A recent report from Idaho State Police shows more than 700 rapes were reported in 2021. That is almost a 12% increase from the year before. More than 72% of the reported rapes happened inside a home.

Kennedy said Beloved Bundles helps these victims “leave the hospital with dignity and knowing that somebody cares.”

People can send donations through Venmo to @Zonta-Pocatello or to this address.

Zonta Club in Pocatello

P.O. Box 4174

Pocatello, ID

83205

They can also email the club at zontapocatello@gmail.com.