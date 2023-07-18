ABERDEEN, Idaho (ISP Release) – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, on State Highway 39 near milepost 15 in Bingham County.

A 23-year-old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was driving northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. A 38-year-old male was driving southbound in a 2005 Ford F150. The vehicles collided head-on.

In the Ford was a 29-year-old male passenger from Pocatello, Idaho. Neither occupant of the Ford was wearing a seat belt. The passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours.