POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Seasonal floats lit up the night Friday in Pocatello. It was for the city’s annual Christmas Night Lights Parade.

Colorful floats included themes like ‘The Grinch,’ ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and much more.

Pocatello’s mayor, Brian Blad, said the parade kicks off the best time of the year for the city.

“It’s one of most people in Pocatello’s favorite times of the year,” said Blad. “They just absolutely love they just grab each other. They look out for their neighbors. They have a really great time and it’s nice.”

The event also leads into Small Business Saturday. A national celebration reminding people to shop local.

According to parade organizer Stephanie Palagi, several local shops in Pocatello will have deals to encourage shoppers to “Shop Local.”

“Tomorrow every shop downtown has specials that they’re running,” said Palagi. “Santa will be down for photos. We have a photo booth. Frost will be out with some shop small bags from American Express.”

“Come shop. Come enjoy local,” continued Palagi. “Help your neighbors have a great holiday season and this is so important to to bring the businesses the customers that they need. And this is where your dollars really pay off.”