POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – As of Monday, March 11, 2024, the Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department rolled out our first-ever digital activity guide.

Going digital will allow the city to save paper and create an updated guide three times per year, one in March for their summer programs, one in July for their fall programs, and one in November for their winter and spring programs.

In the activity guide, you will find information about:

– Park information and pavilion rentals

– Adult and youth team sports activities

– Adult and youth outdoor recreation opportunities

– Community Recreation Center programs such as facility memberships, swimming lessons, and dance classes

– Zoo Idaho and Ross Park Aquatics Complex information

– Community events and so much more

“The digital activity guide will give users the information they need to access all the amazing programs offered by our department,” said Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler.”

For a link to the digital guide, visit here.